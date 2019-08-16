Taylor Swift has continued her tradition of writing about her boyfriends and her new track Lover has the internet sobbing.

Swift was not meant to release the track for a few weeks but overnight she dropped the title track from her new album and fans are here for it with the video being viewed more than 2 million times in less than 24 hours.

It follows the first two songs from her forthcoming album, ME! and You Need To Calm Down.

The track is clearly a love song for her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, singing "I've loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all".

Swift started dating Alwyn in September 2016.

Swift has written songs about past boyfriends. Style, was allegedly written about Harry Styles, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, said to be about Jake Gyllenhaal, Forever and Always, was reportedly about Joe Jonas, and Dear John was a not-so-subtle song to John Mayer.

Fans loved the new song with many buzzing that Swift and Alwyn might be making wedding plans due to the lyrics "my heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," referring to the old adage that every weeding needs, "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue."

Many fans were already suggesting they will use the song at their own weddings.

Love died with Liam and Miley’s split and last night Taylor Swift reinvented it with her new song “Lover” — moe $ (@m0egrant) August 16, 2019