Whether you were watching from a couch, a dorm, a bar or in the control room at Radio City Music Hall where the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards were taking place, it was the rare moment in our culture where everyone had the same reaction: Did that actually just happen?

One minute, an effusive 19-year-old Taylor Swift, sparkling in silver sequins, was accepting the prize for female video of the year, gushing aboutwhat an honor it was to win a pop-music VMA as a country singer. Then, suddenly, a sunglasses-clad Kanye West snatched her microphone and delivered the quote that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.