Miley Cyrus has spoken out after her split from Liam Hemsworth saying, "change is inevitable".

The pop star and her actor husband confirmed their split on Sunday after one year of marriage and 10 years together.

A representative said in a statement: "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Now, Miley has taken to Instagram in the same vein. While she didn't directly mention Liam or the split, she seemingly spoke about the decision to break up.

She wrote: "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win... change is inevitable.

"My dad always told me, 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'. It fills my heart with peace and hope knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

Miley and Liam have famously had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years since meeting in 2009 on the set of the romantic drama The Last Song.

Aussie heart-throb Liam, the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth were committed to each other for years, marriage was never a priority.

But that all changed in December 2018 when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, after their beloved Malibu home burned down in the California wildfires.