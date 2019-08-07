Tyrese Gibson, one of the star's of Fast and the Furious franchise, did not think the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw was up to speed.

On his instagram he reignited the feud with former cast mate, and star of Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson taunting him about the movie's box office take.

The film, which also stars fellow action-man Jason Statham, had a $180million worldwide opening weekend and raced to no.1 at the New Zealand box office. But Gibson was not impressed, writing a lengthy, and snitty, Instagram post in which he described the movie as "not a win".

Gibson wrote, "I have to show my respects for one thing …. He tried……. Folks called me a hater …. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does," Gibson wrote alongside a news story with a headline that read, 'Hobbs & Shaw Has Lowest Fast & Furious Box Office Opening Since Tokyo Drift.'

"You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want……..No hating I'm just pointing out the facts," Gibson, who played Roman Pearce in the longrunning franchise, continued. "#FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its OK."

"… there won't be any tears on his pillow tonight, 180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win … When you do get attacked well … That's that … Again my respects cause he tried his best."

The Rock has not responded to the taunts.

Hobbs and Shaw is in cinemas now, the next Fast & Furious film is due for release next year.