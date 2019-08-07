Did Jimi Hendrix perform The Star-Spangled Banner for thousands, and did Joni Mitchell sing about her experience at the festival? A few key fact checks.

Fifty years after Woodstock, legends about the music festival are tightly braided with the reality of its three chaotic days. The 1969 show was muddy enough (literally and figuratively) for many people to believe both the myths and the debunking, sometimes simultaneously. Even the name of Woodstock doesn't hold up to cursory fact-checking, as most people know — while the name of Woodstock, New York, was more marketable because of the town's association with Bob

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.