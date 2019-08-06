It's five days until her actual birthday, but the celebrations for Kylie Jenner's 22nd are in full swing.

The billionaire make-up mogul took to Instagram to share with her 140 million followers the early present her partner, rapper Travis Scott, surprised her with, and honestly, it's something else.

Scott, who is also the father of the couple's one-year-old daughter Stormi, flooded Jenner's huge mansion with red roses and left a note reading: "Happy Birthday! We're just getting started. Love you!!!!"

Little Stormi can be seen playing among the thousands of rose petals, and Jenner's friends and fans were quick to comment on the over-the-top gesture.

Advertisement

"Wow just wow," Scott Disick's model girlfriend Sofia Richie wrote, while Paris Hilton added a string of love-heart eye emojis.

We're not sure how much this stunt would've cost, but given a bouquet of roses in New Zealand costs over $100, it's fair to say Scott splashed a fair amount of cash.

But it's just the beginning of the festivities, with Jenner said to have hired a $250 million (NZ$382m) 90-metre-long luxury yacht to celebrate her birthday with friends and family this weekend.

The reality star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has spared no expense for her big day, with the Tranquility yacht reportedly boasting a master suite, three VIP state rooms, a spa, a beauty salon, a cinema, a gym, a deck pool, an outdoor bar and its own helipad, according to TMZ.

It rents for US$1.2m (NZ$1.83m) a week.

It is no surprise Jenner is pulling out all the stops for her birthday. Earlier this year, Forbes estimated her net worth at US$1 billion (NZ$1.53bn), making her the world's youngest billionaire at the age of 21.

Her wealth largely comes from her hugely successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in 2015.

Jenner is launching a limited edition range dubbed the 'BDAY COLLECTION', which is — fittingly — a money-themed make-up collection.

Advertisement

She faced significant backlash when announcing the "tone deaf" theme last week — which fans said was an excuse to flaunt her wealth. However Jenner said she was working with someone to give profits from the collection to a charitable cause.

So, what did you do for your 22nd birthday?