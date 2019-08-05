"Whore!"

The word came sailing out of a man's mouth after a screening of Jennifer Kent's latest movie, The Nightingale, at the Venice Film Festival last year. At first Kent thought the livid viewer must be joking: The heroine of The Nightingale, an Irish convict in 1820s Tasmania, is called a whore by her tormentors all through the film.

But the man wasn't joking; he had hollered other angry phrases like "Shame on you!" He turned out to be a journalist and later apologised, and though the festival responded by revoking his credentials, the vitriol directed at Kent and her

Related articles: