For more than half her life, actress Fan Bingbing was an icon of China's booming film and television industry, who evolved from girl-next-door roles into an international star and fashion celebrity.

Then last year, her career was convulsed by a tax scandal that precipitated her spectacular fall from public grace and tarnished an entire industry — one that the Chinese government is eager to put under even tighter creative control.

"No one can have smooth sailing throughout the journey," Fan said, her aphorism voiced with a calm — if perhaps practiced — resignation during a rare interview, the first to

Related articles: