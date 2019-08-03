Images have emerged of Kanye West's new housing project for the homeless, located within an exclusive gated community in California.

The photos of the buildings come from inside the highly exclusive Hidden Hills area near Calabasas in Los Angeles, on West's own 121-hectare property. They were posted by TMZ along with insider details of the project.

According to reports, West is hoping to eventually use the housing to break down class barriers between the rich and poor.

The rapper and fashion designer has previously told Forbes of the project, saying he hoped the buildings could be "living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top".

Advertisement

The building's designs are prototypes for a new type of home, with West ultimately planning to revolutionise housing, according to TMZ. Construction crews have been coming in and out of the site for the past few weeks.

The construction has been aided by cranes, trucks and a number of workers, who are helping create the dome-like designs.

Online, a number of headlines called the designs "Star-Wars-like" or "Tatooine-esque". In the Forbes article, the buildings are described as "wooden spaceships" standing "dozens of feet tall".

The domed-shaped buildings are 15.24 metres high, and according to sources, the domes are in an "early state". The rapper's team are reportedly drawing inspiration "from every period of man's existence on earth". According to reports, the vibe inside the prototype dwellings is otherworldly.

Domes have appeared on a private property owned by Kanye West in Hidden Hills, California. Photo / Supplied

West has spent the majority of 2019 focused on developing a "church", a new tradition he launched on the first Sunday of the year.

The rapper's Sunday Service is an elaborate, gospel-style performance of West's music, along with other pop and traditional songs, as well as prayers from pastors and celebrities, including rapper DMX.

The performances are invite-only and attended by West's wife Kim Kardashian and members of her family as well as a slew of other celebrity guests, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love and Diplo.

Kardashian often live streams the performances on social media.

West performed a version of Sunday Service at Coachella Music Festival earlier this year. He performed an early morning set on a grassy hill, custom-built by the festival for him and his team.