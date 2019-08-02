Celine Dion is well known for bold fashion choices but the makeover she received for the cover of Harper's Bazaar is her most daring fashion move to date.

The singer posed for the magazine's 2019 "Icons" portfolio, which will be out in the September issue.

The fashion spread includes a number of striking outfits. In one of the photos, Dion wears a neon-green tuxedo jacket and a back wig that leaves her almost unrecognisable.

Another photo (toggle on the Instagram post above to see) shows the singer wearing an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket, Gianvito Rossi pumps and intense winged eyeliner.

In a third photom, she sports a polka-dot Marc Jacobs cape.

This "Icons" portfolio for this issue of the magazine features other celebrities "who have redefined any rules about their crafts", including Kate Moss, Shailene Woodley, Alicia Keys, Regina King, Awkwafina, Lakeith Stanfield, Christy Turlington, Alek Wek and Devon Aoki.