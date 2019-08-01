Comedy fans, time to get your laugh on because the smash-hit musical The Book of Mormon is coming to New Zealand in 2020.

The award-winning Broadway musical, written by South Park and Team America's notoriously puerile creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, will be performed at The Civic Theatre, Auckland on 6 March, 2020 for a limited session.

First staged in 2011, the play is a satirical examination of Mormon beliefs, poking fun at African missions and relationships, among other controversial topics.

Since making its world premiere on March 2011, the musical has won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Host Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of The Book of Mormon at the 66th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday June 10, 2012, in New York. Photo / AP

The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the US.



The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times described the show as "the best musical of this century".