When it came out, the documentary-style horror movie terrified some audiences who weren't so sure it was fiction. Here's a look at its special alchemy and legacy.

More than a year before The Blair Witch Project hit theatres and became a cultural phenomenon, its central mystery had already gone viral.

According to the movie's fledgling promotional website, which presented itself as a real investigative project, three film students — Heather, Mike and Josh — had ventured into the Maryland woods in 1994 to shoot a documentary and then disappeared. Their footage was recovered a year later, providing evidence to support

Related articles:

An inspiring, if limited, aesthetic

A narrow window

Lasting lessons