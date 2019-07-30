Singer Ariana Grande has been called out on social media after making a tasteless comment about child pageant star JonBenet Ramsey, who was murdered in 1996.

Grande's fans took exception to what she'd written and she later issued an apology, saying it was "out of pocket" and that she understood it was "not at all funny".

Ramsey was just 6 years old when she was found dead in her family's Boulder, Colorado home and the case has still not been solved.

The Twitter drama began when Grande's friend Doug Middlebrook, posted a now-deleted image of Ramsey on the front of a newspaper, with the caption: "No one has done more covers," according to Page Six.

Grande replied to the tweet, writing: "I cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look" and Middlebrook responded with "working on it already".

Fans were quick to slam the comment, with one writing: "Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume..."

Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume... pic.twitter.com/MwaAXavyBE — IVAN (@ivanmoratroya) July 29, 2019

Grande responded to the criticism, saying she "deleted [the comment] very quickly" and that she "sincerely" apologised.

@ivanmoratroya yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it’s not at all funny. this was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 29, 2019

But her apology wasn't sufficient for everyone, with some questioning why she didn't issue one until the inappropriateness of her comment was pointed out.

It’s the fact that she only realised it was wrong after she got called out on it a day later. She didn’t think it was wrong when she hit post and that’s what’s concerning but of course her fans are asking if she’s okay and if she needs a break from Twitter like she’s the victim🙄 — JACQUELINE 5SOSWIFTY (@Jay_alex) July 29, 2019

Another person wrote that someone in Grande's position of influence needed to "think a lot before tweeting that kind of comment".