Classic rock legends America will celebrate their 50th anniversary with three New Zealand shows to kick-start summer later this year.

Best known for their classic hits of the 1970s and '80s including Ventura Highway, Horse with No Name, I Need You, Don't Cross the River, Tin Man, Sister Golden Hair, and You Can Do Magic, America will play consecutive dates in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton from November 22.

Headed by lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, America return Downunder having amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four million plus in sales.

The group continue to build on their legacy as a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. The band's audience also continues to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.

The Grammy Award winners were considered cornerstones of the 70's Top 40 and FM rock radio and have gained 1.4 Million plus monthly listeners on Spotify, with eight songs receiving over two million streams.

Pre-sale tickets are available at bluesfesttouring.com.au from 8am August 5, with general public sales starting from 9am August 6.

America – New Zealand tour dates

Friday November 22 – Christchurch Town Hall – tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz

Saturday November 23 – Wellington Opera House – tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday November 24 – Claudelands Arena – Hamilton – tickets from www.ticketek.co.nz