The up-and-coming actress, who was murdered at age 26 by Manson family members, was in Valley of the Dolls and The Wrecking Crew.

The Sharon Tate we see in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, played by Margot Robbie, leads a perfectly average life — as average as you can get, at least, for a rising movie star living with her director husband high in the hills of Los Angeles.

It feels rare to glimpse a human side of someone who is almost exclusively recalled for the shocking way she died. But that human side of the actress is

