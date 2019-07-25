Work stories

Writer Jim Felton shared a story about a rather unusual job interview where there was no handle on the interview room door. "To open it, they had to borrow 'the spoon' from the boss and jam it in the mechanism." And his Twitter followers responded with their own red flags..

1. "Spent an hour in their open plan office and not a single phone rang."

2. "I once did an interview for Pets At Home for their head office, and being terrible at remembering good questions to ask them, when they said: "Do you have any questions for

Prime slime

Related articles: