Work stories

Writer Jim Felton shared a story about a rather unusual job interview where there was no handle on the interview room door. "To open it, they had to borrow 'the spoon' from the boss and jam it in the mechanism." And his Twitter followers responded with their own red flags..

1. "Spent an hour in their open plan office and not a single phone rang."

2. "I once did an interview for Pets At Home for their head office, and being terrible at remembering good questions to ask them, when they said: "Do you have any questions for us?" I said: "Yes, what's your favourite pet?" They stared looking really disappointed in me."

3. I went for a job at an advertising agency and was taken through to a room with bizarre low, deep leather chairs. Throughout the interview, the leather creaked fart noises and, as we finished, the interviewer had to hoist me up as I literally couldn't by myself. Hideous.

Advertisement

4. "I interviewed for a counselling position attached to a local church. The priest who interviewed me opened his study wearing aviator sunglasses. He chainsmoked throughout, with a huge overflowing ashtray. And as I left I noticed a machete on top of the photo copier."

5. "Interview at a round table; panel of two men and a woman. Notice a sensation on my leg. Move my leg. Look at man closest to me. Give him 'Please stop' vibes while continuing to answer questions. Leg touches continue. No one had mentioned the woman's Alsatian was under the table."

(Via @JimMFelton)

Covering all bases.

Prime slime

Snail cream beauty treatments are endorsed by models and celebrities in South Korea and it has become an unexpected income stream for women in Thailand. This luxury beauty product is made from slime that is "milked" from snails. Phys.org reports: "The snails at Phatinisiri Thangkeaw's farm were once the scourge of rice farmers, loathed for eating the buds of new crops. With her 1000 snails, the teacher makes an extra $320 to $650 a month. It is one of more than 80 farms in Nakhon Nayok province, two hours from the capital Bangkok, cashing in on the global snail beauty market, estimated at $314 million, according to research group Coherent Market Insights. No surprise, snail farms are popping up all over Thailand. (Oddity Central)

Got a Sideswipe? Send your pictures, links and anecdotes to Ana at ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz