Duncan James, from the boy band Blue, says he is "proud to be gay", in a post on Instagram showing him and his boyfriend Rodrigo Reis.

The Blue singer confirmed his relationship with Reis and went into detail about why he spent years hiding his sexuality.

"Finally, I'm happy in my skin," he said.

The 41-year-old singer took time to thank fans and family for the "amazing" support he has received since opening up about his sexuality.

"I didn't identify as a gay man for many years because of my own issues with coming out, but finally im happy in my skin & this guy next 2 me makes me proud 2 be gay," he wrote.

James said he was bisexual in 2009 but then came out as gay in 2012.

At the time, he told his bandmate Simon Webbe.

"When I told Simon, he encouraged me to speak to my mum, who was in LA with me in a hotel at the time," he said.

"I raided my mini bar, drank a load of drinks, then knocked on her door.

"I was sobbing and I sat her down and said, 'Remember my friend Pete? I've been in love with him. He's been my secret boyfriend'.

"She said, 'You're gay? I thought you were going to say you had cancer'."

James has a 14-year-old daughter called Tiane from a previous relationship.

He first started posting pictures of Rodrigo Reis a month ago.