Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

Bindi posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her stunning engagement ring.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

"I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let's get married already!"

The couple were flooded with wellwishers, with Bindi's brother Robert commenting a series of love heart emojis.

Chandler, 22, also shared a post celebrating their engagement, revealing he had proposed to Bindi at Australia Zoo.

"She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.

"Proposing in her very favourite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday."

Proud mum Terri also shared her well wishes for the couple on Twitter, revealing she was "so very happy, and I know Steve would be too".

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday Chandler had been by Bindi's side as she celebrated her 21st birthday at Australia Zoo.

The couple looked smitten as they posed for photos together, with Bindi blowing out the candles on a bumblebee cake.