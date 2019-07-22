Disney's 2019 remake is no nature documentary. It should probably be The Lion Queen because males don't rule the pride; females do.

It's got everyone's favourite farting warthog, graceful giraffes, lumbering elephants and a whole cast of realistic-looking animal characters. Watching Simba and his pals try to regain their rightful place in the kingdom may have you thinking that Disney's The Lion King is a pretty accurate depiction of what happens in the African savanna.

But it's no nature documentary. Real lions don't rule over other creatures. And they certainly don't try to return home once they've left the lion

