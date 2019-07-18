Samuel Johnson has opened about his past drug use and dating life, revealing the tragic reason why he has been single for more than a decade.

In an interview with Who magazine, the Gold Logie winner denied rumours he was dating his late sister Connie's best friend Emma Rooke.

Rooke and Johnson were linked earlier this year after she was spotted in the studio audience when the actor won Dancing With The Stars.

"I've been too scared to be in another relationship since my girlfriend died 13 years ago," Johnson told Who, explaining that Rooke was just a "good friend".

In 2006, Johnson's girlfriend Lainie Woodlands took her own life just hours after he broke up with her.

The Molly star had previously said her death was his life's "biggest sadness", describing her as "the love of my life".

Samuel Johnson as Evan The Secret Life of Us. Photo / supplied

"And in a way, the more time goes by, the more it hurts. You know how they reckon that you come to terms with your grief as you go along? Not with this one." Johnson told Anh Do in a 2017 episode of Anh's Brush With Fame.

Johnson also spoke to Who about his past struggle with drug addiction, revealing it was his work in showbiz that helped get him back on track.

"It's not like I got sucked into showbiz and they were shoving cocaine in my face. I was going to find that stuff anyway," he said.

"Showbiz is not to blame for the mistakes I've made as a kid. "In fact, generally speaking, the people in showbiz tried to put the brakes on me and tried to look after me."

Despite being one of the country's most celebrated actors, Johnson has retired from the profession in order to focus on fundraising for Love Your Sister.

Johnson founded the charity with Connie, who was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer at the age of 33.

She died in 2017 after a long battle with the disease.

