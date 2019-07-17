The viral app that has been scanning millions of people's faces all over the world to tell them what they'll look like when they're old gives a glimpse into what Breakfast TV in New Zealand could look like 30 years from now, if the same hosts stayed on.

Both TVNZ and MediaWorks have posted photos showing what their current morning show hosts look like with a few more years on them.

The Breakfast team posted to Facebook this morning showing how the team has aged, thanks to the app.

"These 3.30am alarms are hitting us, hard," the caption read, showing a much, much older Breakfast team, including an elderly John Campbell and an aged Hayley Holt, as well as Jordyn Rudd, Chris Chang, and Jenny Suo as senior citizens.

Advertisement

These 3.30am alarms are hitting us, hard. #FaceApp Posted by Breakfast on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

Shortly after, MediaWorks' AM Show also posted a photo to Facebook from their time on Family Feud, but with the FaceApp aging filter applied to it.

"'Old' memories of our time on Family Feud #throwback #throwforward #faceappchallenge," the post said, showing Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies, Mark Richardson and Aziz Al-Sa'afin looking considerably older.

“Old” memories of our time on Family Feud #throwback #throwforward #faceappchallenge Posted by The AM Show on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

The two breakfast show teams joined quite the long band wagon, with celebrities all over the globe posting their own photos using the FaceApp aging filter.

The app, which has gone viral over the past few days, uses artificial intelligence to alter the photo, rather than using a filter on top of it like, for example, Snapchat does.

IT security experts have expressed concerns regarding FaceApp's privacy terms and conditions but that clearly has not stopped people from checking what they'll look like when they're older.