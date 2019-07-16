The memory of rapper Nipsey Hussle still looms large over Los Angeles. On one mural, his spray-painted image is adorned with angel wings; on others it is surrounded by inspirational quotes. A city intersection has been named in his honor. And a strip mall he owned in South Los Angeles has become a memorial, with a steady flow of tourists and flowers.

Two days after Hussle was shot and killed in the parking lot of that mall in March, city leaders stood behind a bank of microphones and addressed a shaken Los Angeles. The mayor called Hussle "an artist who

