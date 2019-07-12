Orion Pictures has announced that Kristen Schaal and Holland Taylor have joined the growing cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music, which hits theatres next year.

The 41-year-old Emmy nominee Schaal — best known for her roles on Flight of the Conchords, Bob's Burgers and The Last Man on Earth — confirmed the casting news by tweeting: 'Party on my sweet dudes!' the Daily Mail reports.

Party on my sweet sweet dudes! https://t.co/fZxCnDYFQM — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) July 11, 2019

Schaal — who worked with Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4 — will play a messenger from the future who warns his Wyld Stallyns character Ted Logan and Bill Preston (Alex Winter) to create a life-saving song, according to THR.

Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor is also joining the cast as The Great Leader. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor, 76 — who won an Emmy for her role in American legal drama The Practice — takes on the part of the most powerful person in the universe, The Great Leader, according to Deadline.

She was last seen as Julianne Moore's mother in Gloria Bell and she'll return as Detective Hodge's (Brendan Gleeson) next-door-neighbor Ida Silver in the Audience Network series Mr. Mercedes on September 10.

Here’s another! Welcome to @HollandTaylor! Can not wait to work with her! Been a fan for years. https://t.co/WyQgaPTSmv — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 11, 2019

Winter and Reeves — now 53 and 54 — began reprising their titular roles as time- traveling metalhead slackers-turned-dads from San Dimas in the three-quel on July 1 in New Orleans.

"Basically, they're supposed to write a song to save the world, and they haven't done that," the John Wick action star told The Graham Norton Show in 2017.

"The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves - seen here at the Hollywood premiere of Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991 - are reprising their roles as the movie franchise's titular characters. Photo / Getty Images

Bill & Ted co-creator and screenwriter Ed Solomon shared an on-set snap Monday of "incredible" Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett having a "killer first day" as Ted's younger brother Deacon Logan.

Didn’t think it was possible to be a bigger fan than I already was. Congrats to @becbenit on a killer first day! Great actor - incredible guy. pic.twitter.com/xjNLix51jx — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 9, 2019

Returning cast members will include William Sadler as Death, Amy Stoch as Missy, and Hal Landon Jr. as Ted's father and police chief Chet Logan.

SMILF star Samara Weaving and Atypical actress Brigette Lundy-Paine play Bill & Ted's teenage daughters Thea Preston and Billie Logan.

Schaal (second from left) previously worked with Bill & Ted star Keanu Reeves (back row, third from right) on Toy Story 4. Photo / Getty Images

The growing ensemble of new faces include Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi, and Anthony Carrigan.

Director Dean Parisot (RED 2, Galaxy Quest) helms the third installment produced by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

The first two installments of the franchise — Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989 and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991 — amassed a total $78.5M at the global box office.