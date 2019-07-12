The new Barbie sports a skintight metallic outfit and a golden circle on her forehead, mimicking the image of the rock icon onstage in the early 1970s.

This week, the world learned that Barbie is a Bowie fan.

With its release of a doll dressed as David Bowie's glittering alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Mattel said it was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Space Oddity, released in 1969.

The new Barbie doll wears a body-hugging metallic "spacesuit," calf-high red platform boots and silver earrings with dangling stars. Her dark red hair is slicked back like Ziggy Stardust's, and daubed on her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.