Fox just released the first teaser trailer for BH90210.

The revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 shows the gang getting back together and picking up where they left off (80s themes included.) The show premieres on Fox on August 7.

In one scene from the teaser, Tori Spelling is seen kissing Brian Austin Green, the Daily Mail reports.

"Remember when we used to make out to this song?" Tori says to Brian Green before she kisses him.

Jennie Garth, who plays Kelly Taylor, told Us Weekly earlier this year that the reboot would feature a lot of references to the original show.

The show also brings back the rest of the original cast members including Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris.

All the characters "play exaggerated versions of themselves" who all attempted to create the 90210 revival.

La La Anthony is also set to appear as Green's wife and Vanessa Lachey will play Priestley's wife.

Donna Martin (Tori Spelling) and David Silver (Brian Austin Green) are seen kissing in the new trailer for BH90210.

"We're gonna have fun with that over the course of the first season, for sure, and subsequent seasons, but you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for recognisable faces," Garth said to Us Weekly back in May.

"We're gonna do a lot of show references, a lot of eye candy for the people that were fans of the original show … being like, 'Oh, my God, that's the dress!' or 'That's what they said in the episode!'"

Doherty took to Instagram in June to share that she was having a "blast while filming".

Also adding, that filming "could not have gone better".

Jason Priestley will also reprise his role as Brandon Walsh.

While the show will pick up where it left off nearly 19 years later, it will be a bittersweet time as actor Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, will be missing.

Perry passed away on March 4th after suffering a massive stroke.