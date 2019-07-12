Idris Elba has revealed that Meghan Markle sent him a playlist of specific tunes which he played at her wedding to Prince Harry last year.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the actor, 46, was quizzed about his coveted DJ-ing gig at the nuptials but played coy as he confessed: "Respectfully I haven't being going on about it a lot."

While Idris revealed he didn't want to give out too many details about his commitments at the Royal Wedding, he did happily give the name of one song that was requested by the Duchess of Sussex, the Daily Mail reports.

The Luther star confirmed that it was Meghan herself who sent him a list of tunes she wanted at her big day — one of which was Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

However when Idris was asked if there was any Dr. Dre, Tupac or Snoop played at the nuptials, Idris laughed as he replied: "Ask Harry and Meghan."

The royal couple exchanged vows at St George's Chapel, within the grounds of Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018 and the ceremony was watched by millions. Celebrity guests included George Clooney and Robbie Williams.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex share a kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking about the wedding previously, Idris explained: "That was an incredible experience. I was curating the music for that night, so it was a but of pressure, but it was great. A vibe."

Idris is a newlywed himself, after tying the knot with stunning Sabrina Dhowre in April.

The pair exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh surrounded by 150 of their nearest and dearest.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba attend the 2019 Met Gala in New York. The couple were married in Morocco in April. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking about the wedding on BBC Radio 1Xtra, Idris gushed: "It was one of the most beautiful three days of our lives. We spent a while prepping the wedding especially because of our entire family connection.

"We both have a big family and network of friends. We brought everyone together and had an amazing time."

Idris and Sabrina met in Canada, where the former Miss Vancouver is from.

They became acquainted on the set of the 2017 film, The Mountain Between Us.