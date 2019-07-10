COMMENT:

Love Island is a reality show that can be roughly described as a cross between The Bachelor and the Stanford Prison Experiment.

Now in its fifth season in Britain, it is one of the highest-rated prime-time television programs in the country. Millions of viewers tune in six days a week for an unrelenting barrage of relationship drama recorded from every possible angle, using as many as 73 cameras and countless hidden microphones to capture it all.

It was only a matter of time before this sensation would be exported to the United States, and an American version will premiere

