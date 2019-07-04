Looks like it's happily ever after for this pair.

And this was plain to see in the first picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas during their highly-anticipated wedding, which took place at the lavish Château du Martinet in the South of France in a sunset ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the newlyweds, aged 23 and 29 respectively, both shared the snap, shot by renowned photographer Corbin Gurkin, on their Instagram accounts, with the simple caption "Mr and Mrs Jonas", the Daily Mail reports.

Sophie was a vision in a custom Louis Vuitton gown as she held hands with a very happy Jonas Brother in a sharp black Berluti suit.

Advertisement

The Game of Thrones star dress' had incredible lace detailing with sheer fitted sleeves and a full, flowy skirt that hugged her perfectly.

She wore her blonde hair down with subtle curls as her veil trailed down her back to add to the flawless bridal look at her second round of nuptials.

Nicolas Ghesquiere, Artistic Director of Women's Collections for Louis Vuitton, wrote on his Instagram@ "Absolut [sic] beauty."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, pictured in April, 2017 in New York City. The couple had made their relationship 'Insta-official' a few months earlier, in January of 2017. Photo / Getty Images

It's no shock that the actress, who shot to fame playing Sansa Stark in the fantasy show, donned a custom LV gown for the special occasion as she's a brand ambassador for the designer brand and is vocal about her love for his work.

"I love the way he sees women," she said of Nicolas to Harper's Bazaar UK.

"His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine."

Ahead of their big day on Friday, the couple made a statement by wearing matching red outfits to their rehearsal dinner, as their guests all wore white.

The two were seen arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France getting ready to say their vows for a second time.

The wedding marks their first official ceremony after getting married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards back in May. The two had to get married in the USA in order to be legally wed in the States after their Paris ceremony.

In a chat with Marie Claire in 2017, Sophie admitted that being one half of a celebrity couple felt "like you're living in a fishbowl". Photo / Getty Images

Just like that, all of the Jonas Brothers are officially off the market.

Joe was the last of the boy band to tie the knot after sparking dating rumours with the actress while at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands in late 2016.

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra tied the knot (multiple times) at the end of 2018, just months after getting engaged last July.

Kevin and his wife Danielle recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. Together they have two children, Valentina and Alena.

Sophie and Joe have been together since late 2016; the pair met through mutual friends and kicked things off by DMing each other. They got engaged in 2017, a year after their first date.

Sophie later told Harper's Bazaar: "We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Rumours that they were an item first swirled when they were seen cosying up at the MTV EMAs in November 2016, pictured on several occasions afterwards at various other events.

The pair then made it "Insta-official" in January 2017, when Sophie shared a snap of Joe smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.

When questioned at the Golden Globes about it by Extra TV host Mario Lopez, Sophie just said: "I'm not saying anything... I'm very happy."

The striking couple attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, on May 6, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

They were seen in March 2017 for Paris Fashion Week, holding hands, and then Sophie spoke about Joe in a chat with Marie Claire, discussing what it's like to be in a celebrity coupling.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl… It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?" she vented.

In July 2017 she told The Sunday Times, "I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship", and that autumn the pair adopted a husky puppy together, Porky Basquiat.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are seen aboard the boat Shivas on the River Seine in Paris last month, ahead of their South-of-France wedding. Photo / Getty Images

They became engaged shortly after, in October 2017, with Sophie saying in an interview afterwards: "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

She told Rolling Stone in March 2019: "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you've found the right person, you just know.

"I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.

"Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Their first wedding took place at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel on May 2, 2019, after the Billboard awards. That ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley tribute act.