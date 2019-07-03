It's been a month since the finale of Game of Thrones but fans are still reeling over the rather disappointing ending.

The HBO series' favourite heroine Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) made a seemingly overnight transition from good girl to mad queen as her quest for the Iron Throne neared its end.

Her brash decision to burn King's Landing to a crisp in episode five "The Bells" copped widespread backlash, with many viewers baffled that it went against Dany's character development over the course of eight seasons, which are available to stream on Foxtel.

Then, in the last ever episode, she was sensationally killed by her lover, Jon Snow, just as she tasted the victory she'd always craved.

It was a pretty empty feeling for us diehards, to say the least.

However, a viral fan theory on Reddit has posed a deeper meaning behind the drastic plot twist.

"Let's rewind, in order to exist for 1000 years in the universe one has to die first and come back to life. Jon died and his body was protected until he was brought back to life," the thread reads.

"In theory wouldn't Daenerys have to suffer the same fate in order to stay with Jon (for) 1000 years(?).

"Daenerys trusts one person besides herself, she trusts Jon Snow. Daenerys isn't dumb or silly or foolish. She is a calculated Khaleesi.

"The Night King wanted to kill Bran to kill the memories of man. What if Khaleesi killed King's Landing and the Red Keep and the Iron Throne to do the same?"

The fan also pointed out a possible link between the Night King and the Mother of Dragons. It was always Jon's character who was destined to kill the Night King and eliminate all evil from Westeros, but perhaps the evil in the "Azor Ahai" prophecies was Daenerys all along, hence why he had to kill her.

"Daenerys was isolated when she died," the thread continues.

"Jon told her she would always be his queen as she preached about them breaking the wheel.

"Greyworm and the Dothraki would have insisted on post death customs.

"Jon sat with his love and protected her while Drogon destroyed the highest ideology of the wheel, the Iron Throne, then gently carried her to exactly where she wanted to be with her wheel broken and with Jon Snow in Valyria for 1000 years and no one will find them."

It's a fair theory, unfortunately it seems we'll never get an official explanation for this; with HBO declaring the eighth season was the last time this story would ever be visited.

But in some good news, a prequel is currently in production and is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones in an era dubbed The Long Night.

It is said to explore the origins of the Night King and the White Walkers.

Here is how HBO have described it:

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It's not the story we think we know."

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Neon.