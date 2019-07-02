Chris Hemsworth has given fans their first glimpse inside his mega-mansion as the A$20 million property nears completion.

The Thor star shared an Instagram post of a mural he commissioned to fill a "big empty wall" inside the property.

Photos show the home, which cost an estimated A$8.8 million to build, boasts a minimalist theme with matching grey concrete covering the floor, walls and high ceilings.

Had a big empty wall that needed some love and was beyond thankful to have one of my favourite artists @otishopecarey help out!Darrundang Gaagal (Thanking The Ocean). Artist Otis Hope Carey, painted this mural which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totemic spiritual emblem ‘GAAGAL’ (Ocean). Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy emanating from dancing feet stomping into the ground. Blue circular line work is painted over the top throughout the composition in reference to the Ocean in an act of thanks for its healing powers and all that is received from it. In this piece, Otis utilises traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought 🤙🙏

In his Instagram post the actor explains artist Otis Hope Carey created the mural to symbolise "ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people" and the ocean.

"In this piece, Otis utilises traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought," Hemsworth wrote.

Hemsworth and Pataky paid A$7 million for the original property in 2014 but decided to tear down the existing eight-bedroom Balinese-style mansion.

A development application for the build was lodged with Byron Shire Council in late 2016 and approved in March 2017.

Construction began on their new property in 2017 and, when complete, will include six bedrooms, a steam room, media room, gym, games room and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool.

The mega-mansion is located in Broken Head, 12km from Byron Bay.
Their property is located on 4.2ha in Broken Head, 12km from Byron Bay.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance and decided to move from Los Angeles to Byron Bay with their three children in 2014 in a bid for a quieter life.

Irate locals labelled the multistorey property "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" when work on it first began.