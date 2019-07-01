She has never performed at the iconic music festival before.

And Miley Cyrus ensured she put on a show to remember as she performed on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Sunday evening.

The singer, 26, caused the audience to swoon and sent temperatures rising by lifting up her tiny white crop top to partially expose her breast on stage, the Daily Mail reports.

Miley ensured she looked every inch the rock star in a pair of vinyl black trousers and thick high boots that featured chunky gold buckles that laced up her pins.

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson perform together at the Glastonbury Festival. Photo / Getty Images

The Hannah Montana star completed her festival ensemble with a black baker-boy hat and round lens glasses.

The former Disney Channel actress accessorised with heaps of gold chains, including ones crafted by Dior and Chanel, wrapped around her neck as well as a stacks of bangles and a bling belt.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker continued her raunchy display by provocatively grabbing her crotch and licking the microphone during her set.

The singing sensation whipped her crimped hair around whilst belting out her hits and gyrated around her microphone stand.

During her set, she was joined on stage by DJ and producer Mark Ronson, 43.

The duo intimately sang together as they got up-close and personal whilst sharing a microphone.

Mark strummed his guitar in-front of the lively crowd whilst modelling a a black shirt embroidered with a western style design around the neckline.

Before he departed the stage, the friends exchanged cheek kisses.

Cyrus looked every inch the rock star, but some festival-goers were left concerned by the amount of swearing during her set. Photo / Getty Images

Also taking to the stage with the singer was her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 57.

The country music star wowed in a fringed leather jacket and cowboy hat during his duet with his daughter.

American rapper Lil Nas X who collaborated with Billy Ray on his single Old Town Road, also stepped in front of the crowd with Miley.

The 20-year-old kept it cool in a denim jacket and white cap as he harmonised with the headlining act.

The actress, who recently appeared in Black Mirror, paid homage to her character Ashley O from the satirical series as she came out in her character's costumer.

Donning a lilac wig, sequinned cap, bomber jacket and knee-high boots, she strutted onto the stage to perform On A Roll.

Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, also joined her on stage. Photo / Getty Images

However, whilst her music may have gone down a treat, festival-goers were left concerned by the amount of swearing during her set.

Taking to Twitter to complain about the potty-mouthed star, fans tweeted: "Will Miley Cyrus stop f***ing swearing? Kids in crowd man."; "Miley Cyrus why so much swearing?? #Glastonbury2019 #Glastonbury"

"Someone needs to tell #MileyCyrus swearing is not cool #imgettingold"; "@MileyCyrus @GlastoFest just gone off you... totally unnecessary swearing. Disgusting mouth on you."

Cyrus, who recently appeared in Black Mirror, paid homage to her character Ashley O from the satirical series as she came out in her character's costumer to perform On A Roll. Photo / Getty Images

Prior to Miley taking to the stage, Kylie Minogue, 51, wowed with a fantastic 75-minute set.

Miley's Glastonbury performance comes after she slammed breakup rumours between her and her beau Liam.

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," she began.

"Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

She accompanied the post with a screenshot of a headline reading: "Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors".

Liam and Miley were married around Christmas last year after dating on-off for nine years.