Last week's Democratic debates had Saturday Night Live chief impressionist Kate McKinnon wishing the sketch comedy show wasn't on its summer break. Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is just too rife for riffing.

After watching Night 2 of the debates with the team at Late Night with Seth Meyers, McKinnon briefly debuted her take on Williamson on the late-night talk show.

Wide-eyed with a deep baritone that resembled a Hogwarts professor, McKinnon intoned as Williamson: "I heard a lot of plans here tonight, and if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump, we got another thing coming."

"My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it," the comedian as politico continued. "My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon. I said to the president of New Zealand, I said, 'Girlfriend, you're so on.' And I would say to Donald Trump, 'Boyfriend, you chill.'"

Williamson, a 66-year-old self-help guru and best-selling author, is a favourite of Goop's Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey. She spoke for a grand total of five minutes at Thursday night's debate but clearly made an impression: She emerged as the night's most-Googled candidate.

"She was a shining comet," said McKinnon, who has portrayed politicians such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and even Jeff Sessions on SNL, of Williamson's stage performance.

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan described Williamson's speech as "part meditation guide and part preacher".

"She is not here to brag about herself; she is here to help you bring forth your best inner citizen," Givhan wrote.

Unfortunately, despite the comedic potential in McKinnon's Williamson character, host Seth Meyers doubted the candidate would make it past the summer.

"Marianne was the one where you thought like, 'Oh, she might not make it to the fall.' The window for Marianne Williamson impressions might be closing fast," he predicted.