Beloved British comedian Rowan Atkinson has reportedly told friends he is planning a reboot of the cult black comedy Blackadder and is "extremely excited".

The Mr Bean superstar is set to team up with his original co-stars again to bring the 80s series back to life, including Tony Robinson, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, The Sun reports.

It had been previously reported the cast would perhaps consider a one-off show, but now it's believed a full fifth series is being considered.

The original series ran for four seasons between 1983 and 1989, with each season taking place in a different period of history.

The new season - according to a source of the Sun's - will be set in the "modern day", in which Edmund Blackadder (Atkinson) would be a university lecturer.

According to the Sun, the stars agreed to reboot the series after meeting at London members' club Soho House.

A source said: "They were all having a great laugh and they are all old friends. So they just said, 'Yes, let's do it'. It is being written now. Rowan has been saying he is extremely excited.

"It will be in the modern day. Blackadder will be a lot older, of course, so they've come up with the ageing university lecturer idea."

The source also added: "Curtis and Atkinson have discussed guest appearances from stars such as Tom Hardy and Russell Brand."