Australian pop star Troye Sivan has announced that a portion of ticket proceeds from his upcoming Auckland concert will be donated to local LGBTIQ+ charity RainbowYOUTH.

With tickets on sale today, Sivan announced that $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the New Zealand charity, while his Australian concerts will donate to mental health and queer-focused charities Beyond Blue and Minus18.

"It was organisations like these who were there for me when I needed them most," said Sivan, "and I'm honoured to be able to help support them now by wiggling around on stage."

Acting executive director of RainbowYOUTH Toni Duder said in a statement that the organisation is "incredibly humbled and excited to receive support and recognition" from Sivan.

"RainbowYOUTH's vision of a New Zealand where all young people thrive, regardless of who they love or how they identify is helped enormously by artists and activists of Troye's standing who use their platform and their experiences to share our work and our cause.

"Troye's ability to connect with so many young people will help us immensely in our efforts to help more isolated and vulnerable LGBTIQ+ young people."

Off the back of his 2018 sophomore album Bloom, Sivan will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday September 13.