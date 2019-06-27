Remember Sophia Grace Brownlee?

The adorable young British girl who, along with her cousin Rosie McClelland, posted a cover of the Nicki Minaj hit Super Bass on YouTube in 2011?

The young girls — then aged eight and five respectively — soon had a viral hit on their hands with their rendition of the rap song, which has racked up 54 million views on YouTube.

Within weeks of its posting in September 2011, the youthful duo were whisked onto The Ellen Show, where they soon became regular contributors, hosting their own segment and filming red carpet interviews for the show.

Worldwide recognition followed, as the pair released their own singles, movie, published two story books and even released a line of dolls.

It's now been eight long years since the adorable twosome found fame — and as her recent Instagram posts show, 16-year-old Sophia Grace now looks completely different:

These latest photos of Sophia Grace have caused something of a stir on social media this week — clearly, a lot of people out there still picture her as a tutu and tiara-wearing eight-year-old:

how does this little sophia grace turn into.. this.. anna ou- pic.twitter.com/hddkTpkh9l — 𝐤𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@massiveshet) June 26, 2019

Can y’all stop hating on Sophia grace? She’s 16 lmfao, she can wear whatever she wants without people trying to limit her into a 12 year old image just because of her Ellen show past. It’s so annoying



News flash! 16 year olds aren’t and don’t need to act 5! pic.twitter.com/1aSjXP8nHQ — ᴶᵘˡᶦ ♡ (@flwrytae) June 26, 2019

Me vs. Sophia Grace at 15... I mean kids are forgetting to look like kids pic.twitter.com/xYGLz11LAW — Mariza Bugarin (@marizaclarisse) June 26, 2019

Also causing a stir: Sophia Grace's recent Father's Day post, and her disarmingly handsome Ryan Reynolds lookalike of a dad:

"Hey Sophia Grace can I get your dad's cell … I just wanna wish him a belated happy Father's Day," was just one of many thirsty social media responses to the pic.

And as for Sophia Grace's shy little sidekick, Rosie? She's now a 12-year-old, LA-based professional YouTuber detailing her daily skincare routine to her 650k-odd subscribers:

So. Who else suddenly feels ancient?