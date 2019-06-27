Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has been announced as one of the voice cast for Netflix's new Dark Crystal series.

The British actress will follow her role as Cersei Lannister in the acclaimed HBO fantasy show by voicing the Gelfling character Maudra Fara in the highly anticipated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The new 10-episode series is a prequel to Jim Henson's beloved 1982 puppet fantasy-adventure film which is set to air on Netflix from August 30.

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Sigourney Weaver and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) have also been announced as members of the star-studded voice cast.



The series returns to the world of Thra where three Gelfling heroes — voiced by Rocketman star Taron Egerton, Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy — discover the horrible secret behind the Skeksis' power, and set out on a journey to incite rebellion and save their planet.

Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Helena Bonham Carter (The King's Speech) and Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen) were also previously confirmed among the voice cast.

The original film, which Muppets impresario Jim Henson co-directed with Frank Oz, grossed over $US40 million on a $US16 million budget. Henson directed only three films in his stellar career with The Great Muppet Caper and Labyrinth being the other two.



Like the original Dark Crystal movie, which used only puppets created by Jim Henson Co.'s Creature Shop— there's no CGI in the new series.