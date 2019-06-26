The Chase star Paul Sinha has revealed a surprising pay secret from the hit TV game show.

Sinha was asked if he and the other Chasers - Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace - are paid more if they win the final round.

The final round of The Chase sees the remaining contestants answer as many questions as they can, with the Chaser following after, in a bid to cancel out their prize money.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh and the Chasers.

On Twitter, Sinha was asked: "My wife has asked if Chasers get paid more if they win the final chase?" to which he simply responded: "No they don't".

No they don't — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 24, 2019

The success of the Chasers is fundamental to the viability of the hit TV show - each episode features four contestants who build up prize money - but if they are defeated in the final chase they leave empty-handed. The show screens in New Zealand on TVNZ 1.

Meanwhile Sinha, a qualified medical doctor, has confirmed he wants to continue on the hit show for as long as possible despite his recently diagnosed battle with Parkinson's disease.

Writing on his blog, Sinha said: "In the time since my Parkinson's started I have been ludicrously busy, and fully intend to keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy, keep quizzing and keep being hopeless at Tasks."

He revealed that he had the "comedy month of my life" while he was in New Zealand for the Comedy Festival, but that he was hiding his growing health concerns.

"Behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK," he wrote.

Sinha - who has been the fourth chaser, known as 'The Sinnerman', since 2011 - conceded it had 'been a really, really tough two weeks' since he got the diagnosis but now he has a treatment plan in place he feels 'prepared for the new challenges ahead'.

Parkinson's is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged.

The three main symptoms are: involuntary shaking (tremor), slow movement, stiff and inflexible muscles.

As the condition progresses, the symptoms of Parkinson's disease can get worse.

Parkinson's disease doesn't directly cause people to die, but the condition can place great strain on the body.