Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds sparked a hilarious social media exchange with Sam Neill after asking the Kiwi acting icon if he would be his dad.

Reynolds popped the question via Twitter, in response to a couple of cute videos Neill had posted of his pet duck, Charlie, making a rare flight over a frozen pond.

The first clip showed Charlie trying to swim towards Neill, only to find its path blocked by some ice, before it surprises the Jurassic Park star by taking flight and landing next to him.

"Nobody knew you could fly! You haven't flown for years. Good girl," says Neill.

My duck Charlie was wanting to say hello this morning, but met a barrier of ice. A major hurdle. Then something very surprising happened ... pic.twitter.com/bzToAMm2WR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

The 71-year-old followed up with a second video of him holding the duck while telling the camera: "Charlie hasn't flown for years as far as I can tell. But two flights in one weekend, I couldn't be more proud."

Flight CH002. Charlie just walks/runs/swims normally , and then this weekend- majestic flight over ice TWICE pic.twitter.com/b2iYRHIGyv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

The sweetness of the moment clearly got to Reynolds, who joined in with the 538 other people that commented on the video, tweeting: "Will you be my dad?"

Neill kept the joke going, pretending he has previously had to brush off similar requests from Reynolds and mocking the 42-year-old's inability to fly.

Ryan. We've talked about this. I was only nine .

Also, your flying is still crap. https://t.co/fK1hHsrI3p — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 23, 2019

"Ryan. We've talked about this. I was only nine. Also, your flying is still crap," read Neill's response.

The exchange gained plenty of admirers with 9, 462 likes and 511 retweets, and plenty of gushing praise for the pair, and Charlie.

Sam Neill is everyone's Dad.

Don't be greedy, Ryan. — Dame Rhizzle McNizzle (@RhiannonAlexis) June 23, 2019

Just when I’m about to delete Twitter! @TwoPaddocks and @VancityReynolds Melt my heart (Bullshit it was the duck) 🖤 — Luke Brews (@merlinsmule) June 23, 2019

Dadpool* — Just Another Chapin (@ChapinLane) June 23, 2019

I love the idea of you playing @VancityReynolds dad in a new film :) or as a superhero in the next Deadpool movie :) — Christopher Mitchell (@designbychrism) June 23, 2019