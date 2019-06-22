Nicki Minaj looks set to marry Kenneth Petty after revealing they have obtained a marriage licence.

The Megatron rapper dubbed Petty - whom she has been romancing since at least December, when they went Instagram official with their relationship - as her "husband" whilst talking about their evening routine on her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio last week.

But she has since confirmed that although they are not husband and wife yet, that might be about to change.

Speaking on the show this week, she said: "We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Nicki recently praised Petty for making her feel "empowered", and said she is in the "best place" she's been in a long time "spiritually".

She said: "If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered."

The couple's relationship has caused controversy, as Petty is a registered sex offender with at least two convictions to his name, including one for attempted rape.

Last December, Nicki attempted to clarify the issue, saying Petty was 15 and the woman involved was 16, and the two of them were in a relationship at the time.

However, Petty went to prison for almost four years, and several years later he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, for which he served seven years of a ten year sentence.

-Bang! Showbiz