She sparked speculation that she has had a nose job when startled fans noticed her changed appearance during an interview last month.

And while she's kept quiet about the rumours, Khloe Kardashian, 34, had her followers more convinced on Thursday as she posted a very sexy selfie displaying her flawless facial features.

The smouldering snap shows the mother-of-one with perfectly applied nude and dusky rose hued makeup and her long blonde extension falling around her face with portions subtly crimped.

While there's no doubt the reality star looks incredible, it was her petite nose that had her fans talking, with some even confusing her with her sister Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

Khloe and Kim before rumours of the younger Kardashian's nose job. Photo / Instagram

"Giiiiirl i adore u but what the hell did you do to your nose," one commenter wrote.

"I thought this was Kim Kardashian", another chimed in, as another user commented "U look very different".

"What happened to your nose? lmao". one follower asked as another person seemed truly confused, questioning, "Where is Khloe? This picture isn't her."

Fans remarked on the appearance of Khloe's nose over social media last month after her appearance on the Laura Wassar podcast Divorce Sucks!

And when she shared new selfies it prompted more people to comment on her apparently changed face.

"What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe's nose?" tweeted Twitter user Gretchen. "Girl... u did not need more plastic surgery... love thy beautiful self!"

"Omg! What did Khloe Kardashian do to her nose?" asked another Twitter user.

Instagram users also shared their concern in the comments section of recent photos she posted.

"WTF what happened to your nose sis..." remarked one user.

"Oooooh nooo so sad. Khloe was always my favorite and still is. She didn't need to do that to her face," said another.

"You're beautiful, you were beautiful. But why oh why would you get your nose done?" asked another.

Khloe admitted last year that she considers getting a nose job every day after a fan speculated if she had undergone surgery on Instagram.

She denied going under the knife at the time, and credited her nose's appearance to contouring.