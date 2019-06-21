It was the cheating scandal that rocked Hollywood.

The world's youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, was brutally betrayed by her longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, who kissed her sister's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party in LA earlier this year.

Kardashian fans will know Tristan was Khloe Kardashian's partner and the father of their baby girl, True, news.com.au reports.

News of the Jordyn-Tristan bombshell broke back in February, only a matter of months after the NBA star first made headlines for cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant.

Kylie, 21, who had been friends with Jordyn, also 21, since they were in their early teens, has yet to comment publicly on the drama which made headlines around the world.

Now she has revealed what she said to Jordyn on the phone in the wake of the news breaking, in a teaser for the two-part season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will stream on Foxtel express from the US on Monday at 12pm.

Speaking to her sisters Kim and Khloe, Kylie says she was "scared" of her former best friend.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time," Kylie says in the teaser.

"And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face."'

This implies that Jordyn, who was living with Kylie in her multimillion-dollar mansion at the time, acted completely normal after the kiss happened.

"I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about.

"Like, 'You weren't thinking about True, not Khloe, not me. But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did. You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem.'"

Kim, 38, was brutal towards Jordyn, saying she handled the situation poorly.

"The tone of not ever saying sorry … Like, I would've been on Khloe's doorstep bawling my eyes out being like, 'f**k, I don't know what the f**k I was doing. Holy s**t, I'm a f***ing idiot'," she says.

Sitting down with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her show Red Table Talk, Jordyn broke her silence on the scandal earlier this month, saying Tristan kissed her and she left straight away.

Exactly 28 minutes after it aired, Khloe hit Twitter, smashing Jordyn's heartfelt interview.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

She later apologised and said it wasn't Jordyn's fault, but hasn't addressed the scandal since.