Though the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt came to end with season four earlier this year, they'll be returning to their roles for an upcoming, interactive special.

And stars Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess are clearly having a some fun filming the final chapter of the comedy.

The stars were pictured on set filming an explosive scene on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reports.

Krakowski, 50, emanated her usual confident aura for the shoot in a black blazer coupled with on-trend biker shorts.

Her feet hit the floor in a pair of flirty peep-toe clogs.

Burgess, 40, wore fatigues for scenes in which he noshed on a sandwich and dodged explosions around him.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt finale found its main characters Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Burgess) and Lillian (Carol Kane) homeless after the city marked their apartment for demolition — with Kimmy attempting to win the money to stop it.

Meanwhile, Titus had a decision to make: Will he choose his role in the Lion King, or will he make a comeback with Mikey?

Viewers found out when Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 was released on January 25.

Though the series ended with season four, the show will be getting a special send-off in an upcoming, interactive special, set to debut in 2020.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter, a Kimmy Schmidt movie might also be in the cards.

But the magazine reports creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have been told to stay "coy" about the potential for a project — though it's "definitely a possibility," as Fey puts it.

Carlock added: "We believe there are more stories to tell, and hopefully there will be an announcement about that soon."

Leading lady Ellie Kemper continued the sentiment to The Hollywood Reporter: "I know we might go on to be doing a movie and I hope that that happens — I know it's not definite."

Burgess, on the other hand, has dismissed talks of the movie as "a rumour" but expresses that he would be happy to return to filming if asked.

"But also we would have to find these characters in a far different place emotionally and in circumstances to warrant a movie. Otherwise, it should just be another TV show. If they think a movie is the way to go, that just means that they have something really juicy cooking."

Since premiering in 2015, the series has earned 18 nominations in total, including four for Best Comedy Series.