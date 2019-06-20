Hot, hot, hot

This week the World Meteorological Organisation announced that two recent temperature readings — one in the Middle East and one in South Asia — have been accepted among the hottest recorded on Earth. It hit 53.9C in Mitribah, Kuwait on July 21, 2016, and 53.7C in Turbat, Pakistan on May 28, 2017.

"The Mitribah, Kuwait temperature is now accepted by the WMO as the highest temperature ever recorded for the continental region of Asia," the organisation wrote. It continued, "The two observations are the third and fourth highest WMO-recognised temperature extremes." These are the highest recognised temperatures

