To celebrate the second anniversary of her album Melodrama, Lorde has treated fans with confirmation that a third album is currently in the works.

The popstar, who has been fairly quiet on social media channels since deleting all but three of her Instagram posts early last year, took to her Instagram stories to give fans a rare life update.

She wrote: "Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today. Want to say thank you for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together.

"The day it came out I did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in New York. I felt so emptied, I didn't really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you... and slowly fills you up again. I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time."

She continued on to say she feels like she's grown up a lot since releasing that album, listing her achievements - of the non-musical kind - proudly.

"I've been to Antarctica, I have a dog now and a cat and I can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It's a good life you've given me. Thankyou thankyou. (sic)"

She finished by promising: "Third one in the oven."

There are no details yet about the album or any intended release date but fans are ecstatic with what they have.

LORDE SAID THERES A THIRD ONE IN THE OVEN pic.twitter.com/ySO0VH0A5r — lucas🤡 (@lucassnathann) June 16, 2019

LORDE IS COMING BACK FROM THE DEAD THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST HAS NOTHING ON THIS pic.twitter.com/MvJwy8n5Ew — chrissy (@chalametsfilm) June 16, 2019

Lorde really said the third album is in the oven and melodrama has been out for TWO years. I CANT

pic.twitter.com/1gqvXrxCHV — 𝓡 (@_ShortyVibes) June 16, 2019

i’m physically unable to move on to a new stage of life or grow as a person until i get a new lorde album — matteo (@matteopng) June 16, 2019