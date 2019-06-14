The Chase star Paul Sinha has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 49.

The comedian and quiz expert gave a health update via his Twitter page on Friday, vowing to 'fight with every breath I have', reports the Daily Mail.

Expanding further in an impassioned blog post, the television personality said he was initially 'in shock', but 'feels far more prepared for the new challenges ahead' now he has a treatment plan in place.

Displaying he trademark humour, he also joked that a Dancing On Ice appearance is now 'out of the question', before thanking his family and fiancé for their support in the wake of his diagnosis.

Paul - who has been the fourth chaser, known as 'The Smiling Assassin', since 2011 - admits it has 'been a really, really tough two weeks' since he got the diagnosis but now he has a treatment plan in place he feels 'prepared for the new challenges ahead'.

Parkinson's is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged.

The three main symptoms are: involuntary shaking (tremor), slow movement, stiff and inflexible muscles.

As the condition progresses, the symptoms of Parkinson's disease can get worse.

Parkinson's disease doesn't directly cause people to die, but the condition can place great strain on the body.

Following his announcement, Paul was flooded with support from followers and stars in a touching display of affection.

Fellow comedian David Baddiel honoured Paul, as he wrote: 'Sorry to hear this Paul. Give it hell', while Dave Gorman wrote: 'Sorry to hear it. Sending love and strength your way. X'

Responding to Paul's announcement, Steve Ford, Chief Executive of Parkinson's UK, said: 'Paul Sinha bravely speaking about his Parkinson's diagnosis, and the journey he has been on to get to this point, will do so much to raise awareness of this much misunderstood condition...

'With more than 40 symptoms, Parkinson's undoubtedly throws up new challenges, but with the right treatment and support we can help people to take control of their lives with this unpredictable condition...

'Paul's determination to live well with Parkinson's is mirrored by an incredibly passionate Parkinson's community, determined both to find new and better treatments but also to not let Parkinson's hold them back...

'We wish Paul all the best with his future projects.'

Devoted fans also honoured the TV star, as users penned: 'Runs in my family, wishing you all the best... Good luck Paul... Bless you sir, all the best in that you do. My wife were diagnosed about 10 years ago, it's a toughy...

'Good Luck Paul. If you treat this like the chase you will win. Hope you do... So sorry to hear about your diagnosis...

'I was diagnosed early onset 3 years ago. Keep up your sense of humour and positive thinking as well as the meds and I'm sure you'll be ok. There are worse things to have!... Oh no! So sorry to hear that...

'Reckon you are a tough one Paul and #Parkinsons better watch out!... You were brilliant when I saw your comedy tour earlier this year. I'm really sorry to hear this news and I can see that you're already facing it with resilience, grace and wit.'

Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Anne Hegerty of The Chase attend the National Television Awards 2018

In January, Paul revealed he had become engaged to his partner, as he took to Twitter to reveal he had popped the question as he penned: 'I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet.'

The proposal comes two years after the quiz expert said in an interview with Guys Like U: 'Marriage is not for me either. I am passionately in support of it but it's not for me. I couldn't put my Hindu parents through the rigmarole of gay marriage'.

Fans flooded the microblogging site with support for the TV personality when he shared the sweet announcement with his 97,100 followers.

Upon revealing news of his romance, Paul admitted they were in an open relationship, saying: 'We are in an open relationship, but can't say more than that...

'One of the advantages of being gay is that there is no traditional template for how you are meant to engage with your partner...

'Hetero relationships are based on the idea of procreation and offering a loving environment for your children, therefore by definition would mean monogamy.'

Comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha.

Of his parents' views on his relationship, he also said: 'They have been so amazing and so great and so supportive – when I told them I had a boyfriend they were like "Thank the lord for that!"'

Paul's sexuality has been widely discussed by fans and himself, as he admitted what was deemed his 'coming out' on TV was nothing of the sort as he had always been open about the fact he was gay yet no one picked up on the news.

He previously spoke about how he is perceived through his sexuality: 'It's just weird how people perceive you...

'They say homosexuality is the love that dare not speak its name, but I've been speaking its name relentlessly now for quite a long time and it seems like only because I've 'come out' on The Chase is anybody actually starting to listen, which I find really weird...

'I'd love to think my voice is distinctive and interesting, in terms of that I bring a matter-of-fact version of the gay story...

'Un-flamboyant, un-camp... I wouldn't go as far as to say butch, that would be ludicrous... but very matter of fact and frank, and I think it's an interesting take on the tale, and yet, somehow it feels as if my face doesn't quite fit...

'I never get invited to gay awards ceremonies, I don't get invited to gay anything to be perfectly honest with you. It's almost as if there's some sort of perception that I'm not one of the team. I don't really know where that comes from.'