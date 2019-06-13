Rihanna has reportedly forged a secret friendship with Meghan Markle, after moving to London.

Sources told Radar: 'Rihanna, 31, and Meghan, 37, have found similar interests to bond over and both appreciate the need for maintaining privacy.

'They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives.

'They've bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who've put them in touch again recently.'

MailOnline has contacted a spokesperson for Rihanna and Kensington Palace for comment.

Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018 and moved from America to the UK.

And last month, Rihanna surprised her fans when her casually revealed she has been living in the capital for a year.

Meghan Markle attends a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London, England. Photo / Getty Images.

The Bajan, who previously lived in New York and Los Angeles, singer told The New York Times that she's been 'keeping a little incognito' while staying in the capital and is enjoying the relative anonymity the city brings.

She said: '[I enjoy] walking around the block. When I go walking, I try to keep it a little incognito,' adding that she finds Bank Holidays 'insane' [in a good way].

No doubt Rihanna is a great addition to Meghan's group of showbiz pals which include Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, Katharine McPhee and Serena Williams.

Rihanna's UK fans were excited to spot a Sainsbury's Bag for Life in her Instagram Story. Photo / Instagram.

On learning of Rihanna's move, Brits have gone wild with excitement.

Many joined the dots from last week, when the star shared a selfie which had a supermarket bag from Sainsbury's in the background.

Shocked to see that the R'n'B star - worth an estimated $260 million - even knew about the British chain, comments materialised on Instagram to the tune of: 'I honestly never thought I would see Rihanna next to a Sainsbury's bag.'