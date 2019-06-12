A Spice Girls animated movie is "in the works" at Paramount with the entire band, including Posh Spice Victoria Beckham, getting involved.

The animation, which will also feature Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner, will involve the band's iconic tunes from the 90s.

Spice Girls manager, Simon Fuller, will produce the movie with Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith creating the screenplay.

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told The Hollywood Reporter that the band "had an idea that we've been developing" and that "they are very involved".

Advertisement

The fivesome first sparked reports of a budding project in 2018 after they reunited at Geri's home, sharing a picture together on Instagram.

Victoria cryptically teased in her caption: "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower."

Just weeks later it was claimed that the Spice Girls would voice the characters in an animated superhero movie.

Variety claimed in March 2018 that a film was being shopped to potential production partners with the five stars signing off their likenesses being used in characters.

A source told the publication: "It will feature a girl power message unique to that group member that reflects each girl's personality."

They added: "The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They're the most successful girl group on the planet. It's just what Marvel or Disney needs."

The Spice Girls are no strangers to the film industry, famously starring in cult hit, Spice World in 1997.

Victoria's involvement in the animated movie will come as a shock to fans after she turned down the Spice Girls' 13-show tour.

Mel B, Emma, Mel C and Geri have been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland with their 2019 Spice World tour.

Mum-of-four Victoria revealed late last year that she would not be joining the comeback tour, with the fashion designer said to have had other work commitments.

Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"