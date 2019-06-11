Competing to potentially win a life-changing sum of money on TV can certainly puts the pressure on quiz show contestants.

But some have managed to go so badly wrong on simple questions, that they doubtless left viewers howling at the screen.

With more than a third of Brits admitting that quiz shows are their top TV indulgence, GalaBingo.com has compiled 14 of the most hilarious wrong answers from popular shows, including The Chase and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

They include a man who struggled to identify the date that Christmas Day falls on, replying with 'Wednesday', while a Weakest Link guest claimed that apes had laid the foundations for the A5 motorway.

Advertisement

Scroll down to read their blunders and see if you would have fared better. The correct answers are at the bottom.

1. THE WEAKEST LINK

Photo / BBC ITV.

In UK geography, the road called Watling Street that now forms part of the A5 was built by which civilisation?

Apes

Romans

Saxons

Vikings?

A contestant hilariously thought that a civilisation of great apes had laid the foundations for the A5 motorway.

2. MILLION POUND DROP

Justin Timberlake won an award in October this year for helping to protect what?

Friends with Benefits

Trouser snakes

The environment

Sexy Backs

After misunderstanding the simple question, these guests lost £1,000,000 on their first turn, insisting that Justin Timberlake won an award for 'protecting his film Friends with Benefits'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

3. TIPPING POINT

Created in a New York Bakery in May 2013, the 'cronut' is a cross between a croissant and what other food item?

A guest couldn't work out which pastry rhymes with 'cronut' to reveal the inspiration for the dessert, and passed the question to another guest.

Photo / BBC ITV.

4. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

Which of these girls' names it the title of a Jane Austen novel?

Emily

Emma

Jane

Sophie

This guest went home with nothing after selecting 'Jane' as the title of an Austen book instead of the classic novel 'Emma'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

5. £100K DROP

The name of which pasta sauce derives from an Italian phrase literally meaning in the sailor's style?

Carbonara

Puttanesca

Marinara

Arabbiata

Self-proclaimed £100k Drop superfans lost £100,000 on the first question, splitting their money between 'carbonara' and 'puttanesca' for the sailor-inspired Italian sauce.

Photo / BBC ITV.

6. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

Which word means the prevailing weather conditions of a region?

Front

Climate

Pressure

Forecast

This Who Wants to be a Millionaire guest used his '50:50' lifeline and still got the answer wrong, walking away with no money after choosing 'front' as the 'prevailing weather conditions of a region'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

7. TIPPING POINT

On which day Christmas is celebrated each year?

24th December

25th December

26th December

27th December

When asked on which day Christmas is celebrated each year, this confused contestant responded with 'Wednesday'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

8. UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE

What was Ghandi's first name?

Mahatma

Goosey

Karamchand

Back in the days when Bamber Gascoigne used to present University Challenge, one guest had a surprising name for Gandhi, responding 'Goosey' when asked for activist's first name.

Photo / BBC ITV.

9. THE CHASE

In 2009, Sunderland scored against Liverpool when the football deflected in off what object?

Beach ball

Ice cream van

Sunbathing German

A guest had Bradley Walsh in stitches when she thought refreshment providers took a very hands-on role at football games.

Photo / BBC ITV.

10. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

Which is the second month of the calendar year to have only thirty days?

February

September

May

June

This guest didn't know which months have 30 days and chose 'September' instead of 'June'. He left the show with no prize money.

Photo / BBC ITV.

11. THE CHASE

The Statue of Liberty is a pale shade of what colour?

Pink

Brown

Green

A guest didn't know what colour the iconic New York landmark, the Statue of Liberty, is - opting for 'pink' instead of 'green'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

12. THE CHASE

Which of these are a TV channel launched in 2007?

Dave

Stan

Bert

A guest didn't know which TV channel has a man's name and chose 'Stan'.

Photo / BBC ITV.

13. THE CHASE

A £2 coin issued in 2015 was criticised for a 'schoolboy error' because it showed King John holding a:

Sword

Quill

Mobile phone

A guest wasn't too informed on history, suggesting that a 2015 £2 coin was made depicting King John holding a mobile phone.

Photo / BBC ITV

14. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

What type of wild animal is an ibex?

Goat

Hare

Pig

Deer

Host Jeremy Clarkson, accidentally congratulated this guest for the wrong answer, assuring him that an ibex was indeed a type of deer. It was only when the correct answer lit up that Clarkson and the guest realised the error, immediately putting a stop to his celebrating.

Photo / BBC ITV

THE CORRECT ANSWERS

1. The Romans

2. Protecting the environment

3. Doughnut

4. Emma

5. Marinara

6. Climate

7. 25th December

8. Mahatma

9. Beach ball

10. June

11. Green

12. Dave

13. Quill

14. Goat

- The Daily Mail