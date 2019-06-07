Joe Jonas got himself in hot water on the set of Game of Thrones when he tried to kiss a woman who wasn't his wife.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, told Nova's Smallzy's Surgery all about the case of mistaken identity.

"On Game of Thrones I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me it was insane," Turner said.

"Even Joe (Jonas) went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like, 'Oh, sorry, sorry it's not Sophie!'"

Advertisement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised their fans when they got married in Las Vegas last month. Photo / Getty Images

While many people would love a pash from Jonas, being a body double for Turner also had its negatives, she revealed.

Turner stars as Jean in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (out now) and told Smallzy one of her stunt doubles was seriously injured during filming.

"I had a stunt double for some of the stuff — I actually had two," Turner said. "My first one broke her ankle I think, but they are truly amazing! They do all the heavy lifting for me, and I just fly and wiggle my fingers around."

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and stunned their fans when they got married in a casual Las Vegas ceremony just hours after the Billboard Music Awards in May.

The two stars exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel with Jonas's brothers Nick and Kevin as groomsmen and an Elvis impersonator as the officiant.

The couple are planning a proper wedding in France later in the year but needed to have a legal marriage in the US first due to French regulations.

"It was either the courthouse or our version, and I preferred our version," the 29-year-old singer told Harpers Bazaar. "Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops."