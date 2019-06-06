Country music singer Granger Smith's 3-year-old son has died in a "tragic accident", the star confirmed on Thursday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the music star wrote: "I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith."

Amber Smith and son River. Photo / Instagram

"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.

"If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

Although the cause of death is not yet known, Smith revealed his son was "unable to be revived" by doctors.

His wife also shared the news on Instagram, revealing the heartbreak the family are going through.

"Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith."

Smith is also father to 5-year-old son Lincoln Monarch and 7-year-old daughter London.

Granger Smith and family. Photo / Instagram

The family has asked for donations to the Dell Children's Medical Center, Central Texas, to be made in River's name in lieu of flowers.